Alberta family grieves loved one who died at a Calgary shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Every morning on her drive to work in the heart of Calgary, Dominika Rozlowski scours the streets and underpasses, bottle depots and long lines outside shelters — trying to spot a familiar face in a crowd of people: the face of her sister.

“I just kept looking, everyday I thought of her,” Rozlowski said.

It’s been a decade since the Airdrie resident last saw her sister Joanna.

Rozlowski clenches a picture of the 50-year-old mother-of-three in her hands. Joanna is beautiful, with a beaming smile and bright blonde hair.

View image in full screen Joanna Van-Heuval’s funeral photo. Supplied

The joy in that picture, however, was overshadowed by an insurmountable battle with mental illness and addiction that led Joanna to a years-long life on the streets.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hospitals, we tried to get a mental health order, we tried to take her home, I tried to keep her in at my place — we were just so exhausted that finally we just had to let her go and make peace with it,” Rozlowski said.

Two weeks ago, she got the call she had always feared.

“She was unresponsive and then they took her to the Alpha House and they gave her a mat on the floor, all they can do is breathing checks because they are volunteers and by the morning, 8 a.m., she was gone,” Rozlowski said.

She said the family was notified about Joanna’s death two days later, after an autopsy was done and she was fingerprinted. Rozlowski is wondering why her sister wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“She had more lice on her head than hair and they were all over her body, she had sores on her — it’s just not humane,” she said.

“It’s probably the worst way a human can die, in pain and alone. So yeah it was hard, I didn’t wash my hair for a few days or eat, because she couldn’t,” Rozlowski said with heavy tears rolling down her face.

She was reunited with her sister’s remains a week later.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Joanna Van-Heuval’s body being taken home to Grande Prairie to be buried. Supplied

She held her hand through a body bag as together they began the long journey back to their childhood home in Grande Prairie — back to their awaiting mother Maria, to give Joanna a dignified farewell.

“I always told people about my daughter Joanna,” Maria from her home in Grande Prairie.

“I wasn’t ashamed of her. She was human, I loved her so much — I always wondered if there was something, anything I could have done more.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I wasn't ashamed of her. She was human, I loved her so much — I always wondered if there was something, anything I could have done more."

View image in full screen Joanna Van-Heuval when she was younger. Supplied

Joanna’s children, now grown, also got to see their mom and say goodbye.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have just been having a really hard time accepting the fact I won’t see my mom again,” said Abbey Van-Heuvel.

“I was holding out, hoping she would recover. I know that day won’t come but I just hope she’s in a better place now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I was holding out, hoping she would recover. I know that day won't come but I just hope she's in a better place now."

Joanna was laid to rest in a brand new dress, with a white rose and a picture of the grandchild she never got to meet tucked in her hand.

Tap to view Warning: Photo of Joanna Van-Heuval in her casket View image in full screen Joanna Van-Heuval at her funeral. Supplied

” You couldn’t have found a better mom, a better wife, that is how she was before,” said Joanna’s former sister-in-law Karen Van-Heuval.

In a statement to Global News, Alpha House said Joanna was known to them for some time and staff are devastated by her passing.

Story continues below advertisement

It went on to read, “The death of an unhoused individual often feels particularly tragic and forces us all as a community, up against the question of whether we are doing enough to support our most vulnerable.”

Joanna’s story unfortunately is not unique, nor is it rare.

“Last year at the homeless memorial, we heard that almost twice as many had passed away, 400 individuals,” said Chaz Smith , founder of BeTheChangeYYC.

“It’s just an overwhelmed system where so many people are trying to access services with very limited resources,” he added.

Dominika wishes she could have seen her sister alive, even just for a moment one last time. But she said she is in peace, knowing Joanna’s pain is finally over.

“I think that God just said she suffered enough and took her home.”

She said she will continue to see her sister’s face in the faces of others still out there, trying to find their own way home.