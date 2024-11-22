Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Housing advocates call for more support on National Housing Day

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 5:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Housing advocates call for more support on National Housing Day'
Housing advocates call for more support on National Housing Day
Communities across Canada marked National Housing Day on Friday. Global News met with Camponi Housing Corp. to discuss how the issue is unfolding in Saskatoon.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nov. 22 marks National Housing Day across Canada with the goal of bringing attention to housing challenges and homelessness — something all too evident in Saskatchewan.

Housing advocates with Camponi Housing Corp. in Saskatoon say finding an affordable place to call home for people in need is top of mind at their organization.

“It’s a human right, it really is,” Camponi board chair Desiree Chartier said. “I think everyone deserves to have a home to call their own.”

Camponi trustee Angela Bishop said there are approximately 850 people and families on the organization’s waitlist, a number that has increased in recent months. That trend is a growing concern for advocates like Camponi, especially with only a handful of vacancies in the city at a time.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“To get through a list of over 800, it would take decades,” Bishop said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bishop said the organization sees a significant number of Indigenous people without housing due to the impacts of intergenerational trauma. Chartier said they are making the application process as barrier-free as possible, with wraparound services for those who continue to wait.

“[We’re] really providing those supports from the time of their application, and then on as tenants, and continuing on after that.”
Trending Now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged National Housing Day in a statement, saying in part that, “Canada’s housing market just hasn’t been working. Ask anyone you know, and they’ll say it hasn’t worked for decades. Put simply, the cost to build homes is too high, and the time it takes to finish projects is too long.”

Trudeau also said his government’s Housing Accelerator Fund is a “transformative program that partners with communities across the country to speed-up housing construction.”

Saskatoon receiving $41.3 million from the fund, with the money being put towards speeding up housing development in areas near transit and the downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

Bishop and Chartier are hopeful more can be done at all levels of government to address an ever-growing crisis.

“We’re frontline, we’re on the ground, we’re doing all that work, we’re seeing all the need for sure.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices