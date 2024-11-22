Menu

Science

Silent trails deepen connection to nature, UBC research suggests

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
Forestry PhD candidate Tara Brown. View image in full screen
Forestry PhD candidate Tara Brown. Tara Brown
Does walking in absolute silence on a forest path help people feel more connected to nature?

New research from the University of British Columbia suggests the answer is yes.

That’s according to survey responses collected through the “Silent Trails” project.

The initiative saw signage installed designating “silent” areas on two Lower Mainland trails: one in Pacific Spirit Regional Park at UBC and one in the Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley. Researchers chose softer walking paths to minimize noise and restricted bicycles.

People who walked the trails were directed to a survey where they could offer feedback on the experience.

“Silent trails help preserve natural soundscapes, reduce stress and support wildlife communication,” said UBC PhD candidate Tara Brown, a forestry student and forest therapy guide who is leading the study in collaboration with Metro Vancouver.

“They offer people and animals peaceful spaces amidst the noise of modern life.”

Initial survey responses found that 78 per cent of tail users felt an enhanced ability to hear nature sounds such as rustling leaves or birdsong. Seventy-three per cent said their stress use was lower than on regular trails.

Participants rated the Campbell Valley trail as 96 per cent “quiet,” while those on the Pacific Spirit trail rated it 89-per cent quiet.

Brown said positive early results support expanding access to nature-focused trails, where peace and natural acoustics are prioritized.

The Silent Trails project runs until the end of the year.

