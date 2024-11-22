Silent trails deepen connection to nature, UBC research suggests

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Does walking in absolute silence on a forest path help people feel more connected to nature?

New research from the University of British Columbia suggests the answer is yes.

That’s according to survey responses collected through the “Silent Trails” project.

4:19 Forest bathing: a 40 year old way to immerse in nature

The initiative saw signage installed designating “silent” areas on two Lower Mainland trails: one in Pacific Spirit Regional Park at UBC and one in the Campbell Valley Regional Park in Langley. Researchers chose softer walking paths to minimize noise and restricted bicycles.

Story continues below advertisement

People who walked the trails were directed to a survey where they could offer feedback on the experience.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Silent trails help preserve natural soundscapes, reduce stress and support wildlife communication,” said UBC PhD candidate Tara Brown, a forestry student and forest therapy guide who is leading the study in collaboration with Metro Vancouver.

“They offer people and animals peaceful spaces amidst the noise of modern life.”

1:58 Health professionals prescribing nature time

Initial survey responses found that 78 per cent of tail users felt an enhanced ability to hear nature sounds such as rustling leaves or birdsong. Seventy-three per cent said their stress use was lower than on regular trails.

Participants rated the Campbell Valley trail as 96 per cent “quiet,” while those on the Pacific Spirit trail rated it 89-per cent quiet.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown said positive early results support expanding access to nature-focused trails, where peace and natural acoustics are prioritized.

The Silent Trails project runs until the end of the year.