Crime

Man accused in botched B.C. dump truck e-bike heist remains behind bars, for now

By Simon Little & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 8:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect in Richmond e-bike ‘smash and grab’ attempt in court'
Suspect in Richmond e-bike ‘smash and grab’ attempt in court
A court appearance for the man accused of using a stolen garbage truck to smash into a Richmond store, in an attempt to steal e-bikes. As Sarah MacDonald reports, the accused has a long cross-border criminal record.
The man accused of using a dump truck to try and smash his way into an e-bike store in Richmond, B.C., will remain in jail for the time being.

At a bail hearing Friday, a B.C. Provincial Court Judge ordered that Joey Antoine Maillet be kept in custody pending his next court appearance.

Maillet is charged with multiple offences, including break-and-enter and theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly trying to ram his way into the business on Maycrest Way on Nov. 16.

The incident was captured on security video, which showed the truck repeatedly smashing into the front of the building, but failing to penetrate the business’ security gates.

Click to play video: 'Man uses stolen garbage truck in attempted B&E'
Man uses stolen garbage truck in attempted B&E

While nothing was stolen, the damage to the business, the truck, and the lot the truck was stolen from is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Court records show Maillet has a criminal record dating back to 2008.

He’s also charged with using a forklift to break into a Saanich e-bike store in July. He was arrested soon after that incident.

Global News has learned Maillet also has a criminal record in the United States, which includes entering the country illegally.

He was sentenced to five years in the U.S. for using heavy trucks, including a backhoe, to smash into two Washington state gun stores and stealing nearly 40 firearms.

Seven of those guns later turned up in the possession of criminals in Canada.

 

