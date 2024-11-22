Menu

Canada

Taylor Swift leaving a lasting impact on Saskatchewan Swifities

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 2:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift leaving a lasting impact on Saskatchewan Swifities'
Taylor Swift leaving a lasting impact on Saskatchewan Swifities
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour only has five shows left, and the excitement seems to be as high as ever in Canada. But what makes her so popular in Saskatchewan?
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — the highest-grossing tour of all time — is almost over. There are only five shows left, but the excitement seems as high as ever in Canada.

Glittering bodysuits, stadium sing-a-longs and surprise songs, they are all part of the Swift Experience. But for Saskatchewan Swifties lucky enough to attend the tour, Blondie’s impact extends beyond her performances.

Global News’ Marija Robinson took to the streets to search for answers on what makes Swift so popular and what Saskatchewan fans will do when the tour ends.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

