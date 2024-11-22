Taylor Swift leaving a lasting impact on Saskatchewan Swifities

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — the highest-grossing tour of all time — is almost over. There are only five shows left, but the excitement seems as high as ever in Canada.

Glittering bodysuits, stadium sing-a-longs and surprise songs, they are all part of the Swift Experience. But for Saskatchewan Swifties lucky enough to attend the tour, Blondie’s impact extends beyond her performances.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News’ Marija Robinson took to the streets to search for answers on what makes Swift so popular and what Saskatchewan fans will do when the tour ends.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.