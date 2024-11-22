Ontario set to expand cancer coverage for firefighters

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters in Ontario are set to get easier access to Workplace Safety and Insurance Board coverage for certain cancers.

Premier Doug Ford says firefighters and investigators make major sacrifices to keep communities, property and families safe and the province should always have their backs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The government says firefighters die of cancer at a rate up to four times higher than the general population.

Among the changes announced today as part of upcoming legislation, firefighters with kidney cancer would receive presumptive coverage if they have worked as a firefighter for 10 years, down from the current 20-year requirement.

Presumptive coverage means a worker’s injury or disease is assumed to be work-related, which makes the claims process faster.

As well, the province is proposing to remove a requirement that a firefighter’s colorectal cancer diagnosis must be made before the age of 61.