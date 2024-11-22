Menu

Crime

Belleville police investigate vehicle collision with home

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
Belleville police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a vehicle struck a Marsh Drive residence, causing major damage. View image in full screen
Belleville police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a vehicle struck a Marsh Drive residence, causing major damage. Darryn Davis/Global News
Belleville, Ont., police are investigating an early morning incident in which a vehicle struck a residence on Marsh Drive, causing significant structural damage.

Police say the homeowner, who was asleep at the time, was awakened when the vehicle struck their house at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Emergency services, including police, fire and paramedics, were dispatched to the scene.

Officers found the vehicle still running, but the driver had fled. No injuries were reported by the homeowners, but police noted extensive damage to the structure.

Members of the Belleville police forensic identification section attended the scene to gather evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Belleville Police Service.

