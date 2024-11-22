Belleville police investigate vehicle collision with home

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville, Ont., police are investigating an early morning incident in which a vehicle struck a residence on Marsh Drive, causing significant structural damage.

Police say the homeowner, who was asleep at the time, was awakened when the vehicle struck their house at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Emergency services, including police, fire and paramedics, were dispatched to the scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Officers found the vehicle still running, but the driver had fled. No injuries were reported by the homeowners, but police noted extensive damage to the structure.

Members of the Belleville police forensic identification section attended the scene to gather evidence. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Belleville Police Service.