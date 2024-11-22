Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southwest Calgary

Few details have been released but the Calgary Police Service said Friday its homicide detectives are investigating a person’s death in the southwest part of the city.
In a news release, police said officers were called to the 100 block of Creekstone Drive Southwest at about 2:40 a.m. “for reports of a person in medical distress.”
When they arrived, officers found a person who was already dead.
Get daily National news
Police did not say if the body was found in a home or outside and did not provide details about the victim or what they found at the scene.
Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Comments