Crime

Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southwest Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 22, 2024 9:32 am
1 min read
A Calgary police vehicle is seen in the 100 block of Creekstone Drive Southwest on Nov. 22, 2024. View image in full screen
A Calgary police vehicle is seen in the 100 block of Creekstone Drive Southwest on Nov. 22, 2024. Michael King/Global News
Few details have been released but the Calgary Police Service said Friday its homicide detectives are investigating a person’s death in the southwest part of the city.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the 100 block of Creekstone Drive Southwest at about 2:40 a.m. “for reports of a person in medical distress.”

When they arrived, officers found a person who was already dead.

Police did not say if the body was found in a home or outside and did not provide details about the victim or what they found at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

