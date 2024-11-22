Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Few details have been released but the Calgary Police Service said Friday its homicide detectives are investigating a person’s death in the southwest part of the city.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the 100 block of Creekstone Drive Southwest at about 2:40 a.m. “for reports of a person in medical distress.”

When they arrived, officers found a person who was already dead.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police did not say if the body was found in a home or outside and did not provide details about the victim or what they found at the scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.