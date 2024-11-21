Kingston hosts OFSAA boys’ volleyball championship

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Secondary School and Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School are hosting 20 high school teams from across Ontario for this year’s OFSAA boys’ volleyball championships.

The tournament marks a significant moment for many players, particularly those from KSS, as it may be their final opportunity to compete together.

KSS coach Dave Loken said the decision to host was an easy one when they were approached in June.

“One thousand people here probably to watch this,” Loken noted, highlighting the tournament’s community impact.

For KSS players, the event is about more than just competition.

“We’re pretty much a family at this point,” team member Robbie MacWilliam said. “We’ve played together for about four years during high school and stayed strong the whole way through.”

Teammate Adam Hendry echoed the sentiment.

“Not only are they my teammates, but they’re my friends and even my family, so it’s been a lot of fun the past four years,” he said.

Ranked fifth in the tournament, KSS aims to claim the championship for Kingston schools, a feat last accomplished in 2017.

Hendry said the team is focusing on cherishing the moment.

“Win or lose, it’s been super fun, and I’m just trying to enjoy every last point in the game with my friends and teammates,” he said. “And we’re hoping to end it on a big win.”

The Bears are also counting on the support of local fans and the advantage of playing on home turf.

“Just having all of the local fans and classes come down and support us, and just playing in front of all our parents and friends,” Spencer Richards said.

MacWilliam added, “It’s amazing to have all of the support out at KSS — especially the parents, biggest supporters out there, shoutout to them — they’re the loudest and the best parents.”

The championship will conclude Saturday afternoon, and the host schools are hopeful the title will stay in Kingston.