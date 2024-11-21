Health experts urge early flu vaccination amid concerns over low uptake

See more sharing options

Health officials are urging Ontarians to prioritize influenza vaccinations as flu season approaches, despite unseasonably warm weather potentially delaying action.

“Canadian flu season always mimics the Australian flu season,” said pharmacist Krina Vaghela, referencing Australia’s recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Vaccination is critical, experts emphasize, as it takes two weeks to reach full effectiveness.

“The earlier you get it, the better protected you’ll be throughout flu season,” Vaghela said.

Despite evidence of the flu shot’s effectiveness, only 32 per cent of Canadians got vaccinated last year. Vaghela attributes this to “vaccine fatigue.”

Pharmacist Raviendram Singh highlights the importance of flu prevention and recovery.

“The best way to recover is rest, fluids, and as much rest as you can,” Singh said.

Health officials warn that influenza is more than just a cold, urging vaccinations to protect against severe illness.