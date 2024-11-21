Menu

Health

Health experts urge early flu vaccination amid concerns over low uptake

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Flu season is near, and experts warn it’s time to act. View image in full screen
Flu season is near, and experts warn it’s time to act. Global News
Health officials are urging Ontarians to prioritize influenza vaccinations as flu season approaches, despite unseasonably warm weather potentially delaying action.

“Canadian flu season always mimics the Australian flu season,” said pharmacist Krina Vaghela, referencing Australia’s recent spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Vaccination is critical, experts emphasize, as it takes two weeks to reach full effectiveness.

“The earlier you get it, the better protected you’ll be throughout flu season,” Vaghela said.

Despite evidence of the flu shot’s effectiveness, only 32 per cent of Canadians got vaccinated last year. Vaghela attributes this to “vaccine fatigue.”

Trending Now

Pharmacist Raviendram Singh highlights the importance of flu prevention and recovery.

“The best way to recover is rest, fluids, and as much rest as you can,” Singh said.

Health officials warn that influenza is more than just a cold, urging vaccinations to protect against severe illness.

