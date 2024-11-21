Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Saskatchewan Party legislature member sentenced to probation for assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., say they have charged Saskatchewan legislature member Greg Lawrence with assault and assault by choking. Lawrence is shown in this handout image provided by the Saskatchewan provincial government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan provincial government,. View image in full screen
Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., say they have charged Saskatchewan legislature member Greg Lawrence with assault and assault by choking. Lawrence is shown in this handout image provided by the Saskatchewan provincial government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan provincial government,. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to assault.

Gregory Lawrence also faced a charge of assault by choking but it was dropped following the plea in court Wednesday in Moose Jaw, Sask.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A court document says Lawrence shoved and choked a woman during an argument in 2019.

As part of his probation, Lawrence is barred from contacting the victim and going within 50 metres of her home or workplace.

Lawrence resigned from the governing Saskatchewan Party caucus in January as police investigated complaints against him.

He represented the constituency of Moose Jaw Wakamow until October and did not seek re-election.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices