Former Saskatchewan Party legislature member sentenced to probation for assault

A former Saskatchewan Party legislature member has been sentenced to 12 months probation after pleading guilty to assault.
Gregory Lawrence also faced a charge of assault by choking but it was dropped following the plea in court Wednesday in Moose Jaw, Sask.
A court document says Lawrence shoved and choked a woman during an argument in 2019.
As part of his probation, Lawrence is barred from contacting the victim and going within 50 metres of her home or workplace.
Lawrence resigned from the governing Saskatchewan Party caucus in January as police investigated complaints against him.
He represented the constituency of Moose Jaw Wakamow until October and did not seek re-election.
