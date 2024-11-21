426 Squadron appoints new honorary colonel

Send this page to someone via email

Gregory Parker has been appointed as the new honorary colonel of the 426 (Transport) Training Squadron during a ceremony at 8 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

The Nov. 4 event also marked the departure of Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, who had served in the role since December 2017.

Parker, a Trenton, Ont., native and University of Ottawa law graduate, brings extensive community leadership experience. His past roles include director for Quinte Healthcare Corporation, president of the Kiwanis Club of Trenton and chair of the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.

“Having grown up in the Quinte West area, I have a firm understanding and appreciation of 8 Wing and its impact on local communities,” Parker said. “I am extremely proud and privileged to be a part of 8 Wing and the Royal Canadian Air Force.”

Lt.-Col. Gregor Jackson, commanding officer of the squadron, highlighted the importance of the role: “Honorary Col. Parker, as a pillar of the local community, is the ideal person to support squadron members and their families.”

The honorary colonel role serves as an advisor and community bridge for the squadron, which conducts advanced training for aircrew and technicians supporting Canadian Armed Forces operations.

426 Squadron operates out of one of the world’s most advanced training facilities at 8 Wing Trenton, preparing personnel for the CC-130 Hercules and CC-150 Polaris aircraft.