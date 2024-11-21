Menu

Canada

Driver charged after wrong-way incident on Highway 401 near Prescott

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 21, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
A Brockville man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after a wrong-way incident on Highway 401 near Prescott. View image in full screen
A Brockville man faces impaired and dangerous driving charges after a wrong-way incident on Highway 401 near Prescott. TPH
A Brockville, Ont., man is facing charges after a wrong-way driving incident on Highway 401 near Prescott that caused a head-on collision.

Grenville County OPP say they received reports on Wednesday, just before 8 p.m., about a vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes. An off-duty officer narrowly avoided a collision with the suspect vehicle and saw the driver make a U-turn to begin driving eastbound. The officer followed the vehicle, which exited the highway at Johnstown and stopped briefly before fleeing toward the U.S. border.

The driver reportedly made another U-turn, heading in the wrong direction near the suspension bridge. Additional officers arrived and blocked the exit, leading to the suspect’s arrest after an impaired driving investigation.

Clement Alalade, 46, of Brockville, has been charged with impaired operation by alcohol and drugs and dangerous driving under the Criminal Code.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Brockville on Dec. 20.

