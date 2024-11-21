Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More medical, law enforcement testimony expected in human smuggling trial

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2024 8:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial sees texts between men accused in migrants’ deaths by Manitoba-Minnesota border'
Trial sees texts between men accused in migrants’ deaths by Manitoba-Minnesota border
The trial of two men accused of human smuggling is getting a look at messages the prosecution says prove the pair conspired to sneak people across the Canada-United States border.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The prosecution is expecting to wrap up its case Thursday in the trial of two men accused of human smuggling at the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.

Steve Shand and Harshkumar Patel have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from several border crossings in 2021 and 2022.

On Jan. 19, 2022, a family of four from India froze to death as the temperature dipped below -20 C in a blizzard, while seven others were apprehended.

Left to right: Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil View image in full screen
Left to right: Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil.

The trial has already heard from border patrol agents and an RCMP officer, and an FBI official is slated to testify Thursday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A nurse practitioner testified Wednesday about severe hypothermia suffered by one of the migrants who survived and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More medical testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Blizzard conditions met migrants at Manitoba-Minnesota border crossing, trial hears'
Blizzard conditions met migrants at Manitoba-Minnesota border crossing, trial hears
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices