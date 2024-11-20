‘Something’s not right’: Hydro warns Manitobans about scammers

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro is reassuring customers after a Winnipeg woman posted a video that went viral on social media, detailing her experience with scammers.

In the video, the would-be victim said she was called by someone claiming to be a Hydro employee, who threatened to cut off her power unless she paid her ‘overdue bills’. She was given a phony 1-800 number to call so she could make the payments they said she owed.

Thankfully, she knew her account was in good standing and didn’t fall for the scheme.

Hyrdo’s Peter Chura told 680 CJOB that even though these kinds of calls can be upsetting and scary, he hopes Manitobans won’t fall for it.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They’re trying to play on your fears, so they’ll make that demand for immediate payment, they’ll let you know they’re going to shut your power off right away — none of those things are true,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you’re getting a call, that’s your first clue — are they threatening to turn off your power? We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to do a one-time, last-minute call to do that.

“That’s your first indication there that something’s not right.”

Chura said when in doubt, you should call a number you know to be a legitimate Manitoba Hydro line, or check your account online to confirm the caller’s claims about unpaid bills.