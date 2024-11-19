Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna city council votes to keep electronic devices during meetings

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 7:57 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna council code of conduct policy'
Kelowna council code of conduct policy
Kelowna city council is changing its code of conduct policy in hopes of limiting texts during meetings. The mayor proposed banning personal electronic devices in council chambers but councilors voted it down. Victoria Femia has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

When it’s time for a council meeting Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas wants a distraction-free session, nothing but the agenda at hand.

“What I see happening is a lot of computer usage and what I know happens is outside sources bringing information into our meetings,” Dyas told council during Monday’s meeting.

During a discussion about council’s code of conduct, which was implemented about a year ago, the mayor put forward a motion Monday to ban all electronic devices from meetings. If it were to pass, council members would be provided a monitor set up with only the necessary information.

“It comes from a position of wanting to make certain that the decisions that we make we all have the same information and there’s no outside information coming into any of those decisions,” Dyas told Global News on Tuesday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The motion, however, was strongly opposed with all of council turning it down.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Maxine DeHart said, “I think it’s overly restrictive. To tell you the truth I think it’s rather insulting. Personally, I’m not speaking for the rest of you. I’ve been on council for 14 years I’ve never been challenged on anything I’ve said or done.”

Coun. Luke Stack said it feels like an overreach of ‘limiting the independence of council members.’

Trending Now

Coun. Mohini Singh called Dyas the ‘Team Captain’ during the meeting, advising him to call out a council member if necessary.

“If he feels one of us is doing something we shouldn’t be doing, haul us up on the carpet have a talk, and just say, ‘Hey did you get extra information? If you did, it was wrong to bring it up in a discussion when nobody else has it,” Singh told Global News on Tuesday.

While council voted down the ban, they voted in favour of monitors set up around the council table.

“I think this will advance over a period of time and they’ll work with those and we’ll see what other items are implemented into the code in the future,” said Dyas.

All other items in the code of conduct were approved unanimously.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices