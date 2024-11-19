Québec solidaire MNA offers mea culpa for remarks on racism in provincial legislature

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Quebec legislature member says he doesn’t think his colleagues at the national assembly are racist, as his party prepares to face criticism from all sides for controversial comments he made earlier this month.

Haroun Bouazzi says he will remain a member of the left-leaning Québec solidaire caucus in a social media statement published after an emergency caucus meeting this morning.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Three parties, including the governing Coalition Avenir Québec, will table motions at the legislature Tuesday afternoon denouncing remarks Bouazzi made during a speech to a community group.

In his speech, Bouazzi said he regularly sees the national assembly construct an image of minority groups, including Muslims and Indigenous people, as “dangerous or inferior.”

The CAQ motion calls on Bouazzi to withdraw his remarks and apologize to all members of the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Québec solidaire’s leadership has said Bouazzi’s comments were “clumsy, exaggerated and polarizing.”