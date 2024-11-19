SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Québec solidaire MNA offers mea culpa for remarks on racism in provincial legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2024 1:44 pm
Québec solidaire finance critic Haroun Bouazzi speaks after the tabling of the provincial budget, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. A Quebec MNA says he doesn’t believe members of the provincial legislature are racist, even as his party prepares to face criticism from all sides for controversial comments he made earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
A Quebec legislature member says he doesn’t think his colleagues at the national assembly are racist, as his party prepares to face criticism from all sides for controversial comments he made earlier this month.

Haroun Bouazzi says he will remain a member of the left-leaning Québec solidaire caucus in a social media statement published after an emergency caucus meeting this morning.

Three parties, including the governing Coalition Avenir Québec, will table motions at the legislature Tuesday afternoon denouncing remarks Bouazzi made during a speech to a community group.

In his speech, Bouazzi said he regularly sees the national assembly construct an image of minority groups, including Muslims and Indigenous people, as “dangerous or inferior.”

The CAQ motion calls on Bouazzi to withdraw his remarks and apologize to all members of the legislature.

Québec solidaire’s leadership has said Bouazzi’s comments were “clumsy, exaggerated and polarizing.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

