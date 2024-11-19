Menu

Coastal B.C. urged to brace for strong winds as ‘bomb cyclone’ develops offshore

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2024 1:50 pm
2 min read
Traffic Tips: Gearing up for winter driving
Katelin Owsianksi speaks with Kal Tire's Jim Baker about how to prepare for winter driving conditions.
People living in British Columbia’s coastal areas are being advised to prepare for a powerful fall storm.

A powerful low-pressure centre has parked off the B.C. coast, and, with its pressure expected to continue falling, is forecast to generate intense easterly winds throughout Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast and the Southern Gulf Islands and the North and Central coasts.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov. 18

Special weather statements are also in place for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley along with much of the central interior.

“That wind will be mostly from the east across the B.C. coast, and from the east in the B.C. interior depending on your valley orientation, but winds increasing everywhere as we go through the day,” Global BC chief meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Winds could gust up to 110 km/h on Vancouver Island’s west coast, while Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island could see gusts in the 90 to 100 km/h range. The North Island and mainland inlets on the central coast could see winds gust up to 120 km/h.

Madryga said gusts in Metro Vancouver could reach about 78 km/h.

The winds are forecast to peak Tuesday night.

This type of system is known as an explosive cyclogenesis, a bomb cyclone or a bombogenesis.

It occurs when a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure is recorded at the centre of a storm system.

B.C.'s atmospheric river caused $110M in insured damage

B.C.’s emergency management ministry has issued an advisory of its own, urging people to be prepared for the conditions, including being ready for power outages and having an emergency kit handy.

Meanwhile, B.C.’s South Coast saw its first taste of snow for the season on Monday night.

Flakes were recorded falling and sticking on Burnaby Mountain and in parts of Surrey, Coquitlam and Aldergrove.

While the snow had melted by Tuesday morning, municipal snowplows were out in several areas overnight.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

