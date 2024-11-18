Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

More questions about Metro Vancouver travel after staff trip to Portugal

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 9:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'More questions about Metro Vancouver’s spending'
More questions about Metro Vancouver’s spending
Despite the board chair promising to curb international travel a few months ago, some staffers with Metro Vancouver have just returned from a trip to Europe. As Catherine Urquhart reports, critics say it shakes public confidence.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

In recent days Metro Vancouver staff posted a video and photos from a trip to the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Metro Vancouver staffer Sue Mah boasted about Stella the robotic dog, killer yoga moves, and a reception they attended.

The trip comes just a few months after a Global News freedom of information request uncovered how Metro Vancouver spent more than $64,000 taxpayer dollars on fancy food and alcohol at a conference in Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver expenses reeled in with international travel ban'
Metro Vancouver expenses reeled in with international travel ban

Metro Vancouver Chair Mike Hurley promised change, specifically halting international travel, at least for some.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m going to put a pause on international travel for board and committee members. I look forward to hearing back from staff,” Hurley said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Travel spending continues even as Metro Vancouver residents face huge tax increases connected to the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, estimated to be about $3 billion over budget.

News of the travel to Lisbon prompted this response from New Westminster councillor Daniel Fontaine.

“Metro Vancouver staff are flying around the world, on international trips, posting that they’re in luxurious places and I’m sure staying at nice hotels,” he said.

“This really does not go over well with the public, they’ve lost confidence in Metro Vancouver.”

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Board chooses Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley as new chair'
Metro Vancouver Board chooses Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley as new chair
Trending Now

BC Conservative leader John Rustad said, “I think it is very irresponsible that people from Metro have gone out on travel when all of their expenses and all of their budgeting needs to be reviewed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staff who travelled to Lisbon are with Invest Vancouver, promoted as Metro Vancouver’s regional economic development service.

The agency was launched about five years ago, even though Metro Vancouver lists its core mandate as providing regional utility services related to drinking water, liquid waste, and solid waste.

“Based on what I can see, and based on what I have read, this looks like a lot of scope creep and looks like a lot of duplication,” Fontaine said.

Rustad added, “When you do look at what is going with Metro, I do question whether or not they should be the ones to be involved in things like this.”

Global News emailed Metro Vancouver communications staff with a number of questions. They have not provided any answers.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices