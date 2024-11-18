More questions about Metro Vancouver travel after staff trip to Portugal

Send this page to someone via email

In recent days Metro Vancouver staff posted a video and photos from a trip to the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Metro Vancouver staffer Sue Mah boasted about Stella the robotic dog, killer yoga moves, and a reception they attended.

The trip comes just a few months after a Global News freedom of information request uncovered how Metro Vancouver spent more than $64,000 taxpayer dollars on fancy food and alcohol at a conference in Toronto.

2:25 Metro Vancouver expenses reeled in with international travel ban

Metro Vancouver Chair Mike Hurley promised change, specifically halting international travel, at least for some.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m going to put a pause on international travel for board and committee members. I look forward to hearing back from staff,” Hurley said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Travel spending continues even as Metro Vancouver residents face huge tax increases connected to the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, estimated to be about $3 billion over budget.

News of the travel to Lisbon prompted this response from New Westminster councillor Daniel Fontaine.

“Metro Vancouver staff are flying around the world, on international trips, posting that they’re in luxurious places and I’m sure staying at nice hotels,” he said.

“This really does not go over well with the public, they’ve lost confidence in Metro Vancouver.”

2:03 Metro Vancouver Board chooses Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley as new chair

BC Conservative leader John Rustad said, “I think it is very irresponsible that people from Metro have gone out on travel when all of their expenses and all of their budgeting needs to be reviewed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Staff who travelled to Lisbon are with Invest Vancouver, promoted as Metro Vancouver’s regional economic development service.

The agency was launched about five years ago, even though Metro Vancouver lists its core mandate as providing regional utility services related to drinking water, liquid waste, and solid waste.

“Based on what I can see, and based on what I have read, this looks like a lot of scope creep and looks like a lot of duplication,” Fontaine said.

Rustad added, “When you do look at what is going with Metro, I do question whether or not they should be the ones to be involved in things like this.”

Global News emailed Metro Vancouver communications staff with a number of questions. They have not provided any answers.