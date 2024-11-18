Demand grows for Saskatoon emergency shelters ahead of winter

Send this page to someone via email

The temperatures are dropping and Saskatoon might not see them rise above zero degrees for a while.

So, what supports are available for those needing a warm place to stay?

The City of Saskatoon’s cold-weather response won’t be active for at least another nine days, something advocates say is very concerning.

However, there are a few options for those seeking shelter.

Last winter, the Salvation Army opened a warming space shelter at St. Mary’s Parish, where an average of 130 people a day walked through the doors.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’ve been seeing new faces throughout the year in all the different agencies, and I doubt the need has decreased since last winter,” Salvation Army Major Gordon Taylor said, looking ahead to this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working on doing some things similar this year, and we are working with quite a few partners. So, there is a lot of I’s to be dotted T’s to be crossed.”

Kayla Demong, executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction, said her organization’s facility can get around 100 people on a cold day. And while the group offers a warm space, it doesn’t have the funding to stay open after dark.

“This year we are not able to do a warmup location in the evening,” Demong said. “We are having to stick to our daytime hours right now, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”

The City of Saskatoon said it’s details on it cold weather strategy and warming locations will be included in a report to the new city council on Nov. 27.

That isn’t sitting well with Demong. “Every year we hear the same thing, that there will be a plan by spring and that we are not going to be in this situation,” she said. “It’s incredibly disappointing from the province and the city.”

Meanwhile, the temporary residential shelter on Pacific Avenue that council approved in September is slated to open sometime this winter. It will offer between 30 and 40 beds.