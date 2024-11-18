B.C. best friends hope to reignite the ‘Glory Days’ at Springsteen concert

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Vancouver Island firefighters and diehard Bruce Springsteen fans are hoping to reignite the glory days at what could be his final show ever in Vancouver on Friday.

Veteran Saanich, B.C., firefighter Jeevan Manhas and Victoria fire captain Colin Ward have been best friends for 35 years — a bond formed by soccer and Springsteen.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The best friends had a chance encounter with the Boss in 1992 and are on a mission to reconnect with him again 32 years later.

Jeevan and Ward had entered a CFOX radio contest on Oct. 15, 1992, and they won an upgrade to front-row seats.

“Eighteen years old,” Jeevan said. “We were filled with energy and gratitude.”

This time, the friends are coming back with their families.

Story continues below advertisement

Springsteen is bringing his show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to Rogers Arena.