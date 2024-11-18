Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

B.C. best friends hope to reignite the ‘Glory Days’ at Springsteen concert

By Jason Pires & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 7:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bruce Springsteen fans hope to reignite ‘Glory Days’ at Vancouver concert'
Bruce Springsteen fans hope to reignite ‘Glory Days’ at Vancouver concert
Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen will be performing in Vancouver on Friday and two Vancouver Island firefighters are hoping to reignite their glory days. Jason Pires has the story.
Two Vancouver Island firefighters and diehard Bruce Springsteen fans are hoping to reignite the glory days at what could be his final show ever in Vancouver on Friday.

Veteran Saanich, B.C., firefighter Jeevan Manhas and Victoria fire captain Colin Ward have been best friends for 35 years — a bond formed by soccer and Springsteen.

The best friends had a chance encounter with the Boss in 1992 and are on a mission to reconnect with him again 32 years later.

Jeevan and Ward had entered a CFOX radio contest on Oct. 15, 1992, and they won an upgrade to front-row seats.

“Eighteen years old,” Jeevan said. “We were filled with energy and gratitude.”

This time, the friends are coming back with their families.

Springsteen is bringing his show on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to Rogers Arena.

