8 people rushed to hospital after serious crash involving TTC bus and vehicle

November 18, 2024
TTC bus involved in a serious collision with another vehicle. View image in full screen
TTC bus involved in a serious collision with another vehicle. Don Curran / Global News
Officials say eight people have been taken to hospital, some with life-threatening injuries, after a serious crash involving a TTC bus and a BMW early Monday.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. at Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News eight people were transported to hospital — four to a local hospital and four others with potentially life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. They also noted a ninth person was injured and was assessed at the scene but refused to be taken to hospital.

All of those injured were both from the bus and from the vehicle, paramedics said.

Toronto Police said one of the injured was ejected from the TTC bus.

There is no word on how the crash occurred. The intersection remains closed for the investigation.

