Mexico a ‘solid partner,’ but concerns about Chinese investment linger: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Mexico has been a “solid partner” in North American trade negotiations, but acknowledged that Donald Trump’s concerns about Chinese investment in its economy need to be addressed.

Trudeau was walking a delicate line at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Lima, Peru Saturday, as world leaders continue to grapple with Trump’s re-election and the prospect of four years of Republican rule in the United States.

“Mexico was a solid partner in advancing the priorities of Canadians, of the priorities and interests of workers across North America,” in the last round of trade negotiations with the U.S., Trudeau told reporters.

“And we’ll always look to work with our partners on creating more opportunities. There are concerns around the level of Chinese investment in Mexico that I think need to be addressed, but I am hopeful that we’re going to be able to work constructively over the coming months and perhaps years to ensure that North America remains an advantageous place for North Americans, for our workers, for our middle class, and creates real growth.”

Trudeau’s comments came days after Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested Mexico “shouldn’t have a seat at the table” in the upcoming renegotiations around North American free trade unless the country matches Canadian and U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump, who made America’s international trade relationships a central part of both his first term and his re-election campaign, has accused Mexico of allowing Chinese companies to bypass the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and export vehicles and parts into the North American market.

Canada followed President Joe Biden’s administration’s decision to slap 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imported electric vehicles and a 25 per cent levy on Chinese steel and aluminum. Mexico has not yet followed suit.

“If Mexico won’t fight transshipment by, at the very least, matching Canadian and American tariffs on Chinese imports, they shouldn’t have a seat at the table or enjoy access to the largest economy in the world,” Ford’s office said in a statement.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith echoed Ford’s criticism in an interview with CBC News earlier this week.

The agitating by the two conservative premiers comes as Canada – and the rest of the world – prepares to reckon with a second Trump presidency and navigate the various promises and threats the president-elect has made over the last two years of campaigning.

Part of that will be a renewed cross-partisan “Team Canada” charm offensive targeting American politicians from Congress down to the state and local levels, a senior government source previously told Global News.

During the last Trump administration, that included prominent conservatives – including Ford himself – to try and spare the Canadian economy from Trump’s whims.

Trudeau told reporters that Trump’s pending return to the Oval Office had come up “a fair bit” in conversations with world leaders at the APEC summit.

“People know that Canada managed to steer through the first Trump presidency with significant success in creating jobs and opportunity for Canadians and American workers. (Other leaders) wanted to know what kinds of things they need to be focused on and I pointed out that, you know, emphasizing the win-wins, understanding that there are going to be challenging moments ahead, that Donald Trump will be very much focused on what’s good for the United States,” Trudeau, now in his ninth year as prime minister, said.

“But because trade can and should fundamentally be win-win, there are ways to work in serious but frank and open engagements that deliver opportunities for people.… Let’s make sure we’re standing up for our citizens and creating growth for everyone because that’s a conversation we have anyway.”