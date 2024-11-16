London Knights blank Guelph Storm 4-0 to win their 11th game in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Austin Elliott piled up six shutouts in his time in the Western Hockey League.

On Saturday in Guelph, Ont., the Strathmore, Alta., native recorded his first Ontario Hockey League shutout as he stopped 28 shots in a 4-0 London Knights win over the Storm.

The Knights have now won 11 games in a row and 14 of their last 15.

Easton Cowan, Denver Barkey and Kasper Halttunen played together on a line and each of them picked up a pair of points in the win.

Halttunen was making his season debut for the Knights after beginning the year with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Cowan pushed his regular-season point streak to 51 games with a goal at the 5:10 mark of the opening period. Cowan took a feed from Halttunen on the right side of the Guelph zone and buried a wrist shot for his third goal in under 24 hours.

The 1-0 score stayed that way for the remainder of the first period and for just about all of the second period until London forward Rene Van Bommell sent Noah Read in on a breakaway. Read was stopped by Brayden Gillespie but the rookie from St. Catharines, Ont., managed to knock his rebound out of the air and into the net for his third goal of the season and a 2-0 Knights lead.

All three of Read’s OHL goals have been scored at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.

Halttunen notched his second assist of the game early in the third period when he found Knights captain Denver Barkey in front to put London up 3-0 at the 4:09 mark.

Oliver Bonk finished the scoring on the day with a power-play goal late in the third.

The Knights went 1-for-4 on the man advantage in the game.

The Storm were 0-for-3 on the power play.

London outshot the Storm 33-28.

Easton Cowan trails only Jim Fox and Doug Gilmour for longest streak

How rare is Easton Cowan’s regular-season point streak? The last time anyone went more than 50 consecutive games with a least a point every calendar started with a 19, as in the 1979-80 season, when Jim Fox posted a 52-game streak with the Ottawa 67’s, or the 1982-83 season for Doug Gilmour’s 55-game streak that has held the record ever since. Cowan has an opportunity to tie Fox when the Knights go to Kitchener on Monday.

Up next

The first meeting of the season between the Knights and the Kitchener Rangers takes place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The Rangers have overcome all kinds of graduation and the trade of last year’s leading scorer in Carson Rehkopf that saw Kitchener lose five of its top seven scorers and not only be competitive but hold down first overall in the OHL standings through one quarter of the season.

The Knights currently trail the Rangers by one point with one game in hand.

Kitchener will visit the Sarnia Sting on Sunday.

Coverage of London and the Rangers will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL and http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer and iHeart Radio apps.