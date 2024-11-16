Ontario battle over tax cuts begins ahead of potential early election

Send this page to someone via email

The issue of tax and affordability could take centre stage in the next provincial election, as parties begin outlining their key strategies ahead of a potential early ballot in Ontario.

The Ford government used its fall economic statement in October to unveil $200 rebate cheques it plans to give everyone in the province early in the new year, a move ministers have claimed comes from an unexpected tax windfall. Progressive Conservatives are holding it up as a key affordability pledge.

“It provides for Ontarians — it’s real tax relief, it’s immediate tax relief,” Chris Chapin, a conservative strategist, said during a panel discussion on Focus Ontario.

“And I think it’s just a reflection of the pulse Doug Ford has on the actual affordability issues facing Ontarians.”

At the same time, the Ontario Liberals, led by Bonnie Crombie, outlined a middle-class tax cut the party hopes to target for those making roughly $50,000 to $75,000.

“This is a historic tax cut, a middle-class tax cut, that Bonnie Crombie and the Ontario Liberal Party have brought forward,” said Vince Gasparro, who will run for the Ontario Liberals in the Toronto riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, also on Focus Ontario.

“It really shows that we are a moderate, fiscally responsible, socially progressive party — that we are incredibly concerned about the affordability issues that Doug Ford has created here in Ontario.”

Hanging over any debate on taxation in Ontario, however, is the federal price on carbon, which the Progressive Conservatives have long opposed, and repeatedly tried to tie to the provincial Liberals.

Shortly after Crombie won the Ontario Liberal leadership last year, the Ford government spent weeks trying to link her to the federal measure, even passing legislation to make the point.

“She’s the queen of carbon tax,” Ford said at a campaign-style announcement in Mississauga on Feb. 13. “Even worse, she raised property taxes every year she was mayor. Bonnie has never seen a tax she wouldn’t like to hike.”

Initially, Crombie struggled to articulate her position on the federal measure, which the provincial government holds few tools to address.

Asked by reporters if she was in favour of carbon pricing, Crombie called it a “stunt” and “a desperate attempt to deflect” from previous controversies, including the Greenbelt scandal.

Pressed for details on her carbon price stance, Crombie did not directly answer.

“Our caucus will come together and we will make a decision based on input that we receive across the province with scientists and stakeholders and average Ontarians,” she said in February.

Gasparro, speaking on Focus Ontario, offered a fulsome rejection of the policy, promising the Ontario Liberals would stand opposed to carbon pricing on everyday items if they win the next election.

“We’ve been perfectly clear, perfectly clear,” he said. “We do not support a retail carbon tax, full stop, end of sentence and Bonnie Crombie has made it clear there will be no new taxes under an Ontario Liberal government. We can’t be any more perfectly clear.”

As they continue to look ahead to a potential early election, the Progressive Conservatives continue to try to link Crombie to the measure.

A new advertisement, with the tagline “Doug’s Plan,” includes a reference to the carbon price, which the party believes remains a key election issue, even at the provincial level.

“I don’t think we can talk about affordability and I don’t think we can talk about taxation without the carbon tax,” Chapin said.

“And I think ultimately, at the end of the day, Doug Ford’s the only party leader of the three party leaders running in the next election that’s committed to scrapping the carbon tax. (He has) pledged and begged the federal government to scrap the carbon tax.”

Focus Ontario premieres at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, on Global TV.