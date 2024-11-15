Menu

Canada

Acadian journalist appointed lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2024 5:05 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in Fredericton, Nov. 12. Trudeau has announced the appointment of a former journalist and women's rights advocate as the next lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in Fredericton, Nov. 12. Trudeau has announced the appointment of a former journalist and women's rights advocate as the next lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the appointment of a former journalist and women’s rights advocate as the next lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.

Louise Imbeault was a reporter for Radio-Canada Acadie, where Trudeau says she “promoted” Acadian culture across the world.

Her work earned her numerous honours, including being named to the Order of New Brunswick and the Order of Canada.

Premier Susan Holt congratulated Imbeault on her appointment as the province’s 33rd lieutenant-governor, saying her background in journalism, la Francophonie, culture and social justice will help her bring experience and understanding to her new role.

Trudeau and Holt thanked outgoing Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy for her service over the past five years.

The lieutenant-governor is charged with granting royal assent to provincial laws as a representative of the Crown, and is appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

