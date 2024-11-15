Acadian journalist appointed lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the appointment of a former journalist and women’s rights advocate as the next lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick.

Louise Imbeault was a reporter for Radio-Canada Acadie, where Trudeau says she “promoted” Acadian culture across the world.

Her work earned her numerous honours, including being named to the Order of New Brunswick and the Order of Canada.

Premier Susan Holt congratulated Imbeault on her appointment as the province’s 33rd lieutenant-governor, saying her background in journalism, la Francophonie, culture and social justice will help her bring experience and understanding to her new role.

Trudeau and Holt thanked outgoing Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy for her service over the past five years.

The lieutenant-governor is charged with granting royal assent to provincial laws as a representative of the Crown, and is appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.