Traffic

Rockslide closes Highway 7 west of Hope, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
Crews assess the damage to Highway 7 caused by a rockslide west of Hope, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Crews assess the damage to Highway 7 caused by a rockslide west of Hope, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Ministry of Transportation
A rockslide forced the closure of Highway 7 west of Hope, B.C., on Friday.

DriveBC said the route was closed to traffic in both directions between 7 Day Adventist Youth Camp Road and Ross Road.

The Ministry of Transportation said the rockslide had caused significant pavement damage and had also downed power lines.

The slide means drivers who want to access Hope from the north side of the Fraser River will need to reroute back to Agassiz and take Highway 9 to Highway 1.

Crews were on scene assessing the damage on Friday afternoon. There was no estimated time for the route to reopen.

