Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Bird flu in Canada: What to know about poultry and milk safety

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2024 8:18 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'H5N1 avian influenza: B.C. reports 1st suspected human case of bird flu'
H5N1 avian influenza: B.C. reports 1st suspected human case of bird flu
WATCH: British Columbia’s health ministry says the first suspected human case of avian influenza has been detected in Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

People have been hearing a lot about H5N1 bird flu — or highly pathogenic avian influenza — since a B.C. teen became the first human to get the virus in Canada and is in hospital.

It’s not yet known how the teen got infected, but Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said on Wednesday that genomic sequencing shows they have a strain of H5N1 similar to the strains found in poultry farm outbreaks in British Columbia.

More than 20 locations with infected poultry have been identified in the province since the beginning of October, according to a news release posted recently on the B.C. government website.

The H5N1 strain the teen has is not the same genotype that’s been found in people who were infected by dairy cattle in the U.S., Tam said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

While there have been several outbreaks of bird flu on dairy farms in multiple states, the virus has not been detected on dairy farms anywhere in Canada.

Click to play video: 'H5N1 avian flu detected in teen'
H5N1 avian flu detected in teen

How do we know dairy cattle in Canada aren't infected with H5N1?

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has been testing raw milk arriving at processing plants in each province for the bird flu virus.

Story continues below advertisement

It has also been testing pasteurized retail milk samples.

Tam said that like wastewater testing for viruses such as COVID-19 and seasonal flu, the milk testing aims to provide an “early warning” signal if H5N1 has reached dairy farms in Canada.

If H5N1 ends up in milk, is it still safe to drink?

Yes, as long as milk has been pasteurized, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In Canada, milk must be pasteurized before sale. The pasteurization process kills harmful bacteria and viruses, including HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), ensuring milk and milk products are safe to drink and eat,” the CFIA website says.

Is it safe to eat poultry, eggs and beef?

Yes, as long as they are cooked thoroughly.

Story continues below advertisement

Where are the infected poultry farms in Canada?

As of Nov. 13, there were 28 infected poultry locations in British Columbia, two in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s website.

Shayan Sharif, a pathobiology professor at the Ontario Veterinary College at the University of Guelph, said he believes H5N1 will reach poultry farms in other provinces.

Trending Now

“I hope to be proven wrong … but I think it’s probably going to come eastward in the not too distant future,” he told The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'What risk do zoonotic diseases pose?'
What risk do zoonotic diseases pose?

What do you do when there is an H5N1 infection on a farm?

Farmers are required to notify the CFIA if they suspect their birds or livestock have avian flu.

Story continues below advertisement

All poultry must be killed on farms that have tested positive for H5N1, said Sharif. But cattle don’t have to be killed, he said.

The virus can be spread through direct contact with infected animals, but can also spread through contaminated barns and other environments.

“Biosecurity” is one of the most important ways to stop the spread of avian flu between farms, Sharif said.

That means workers should wear personal protective equipment and change clothing when they enter and exit a farm where avian flu has been detected.

Click to play video: 'WHO says Bird flu risk to humans an ‘enormous concern,’ but what should you know?'
WHO says Bird flu risk to humans an ‘enormous concern,’ but what should you know?

It also means not sharing equipment between farms, as well as washing and disinfecting trucks delivering supplies and feed, he said.

Sharif said he supports offering avian flu vaccines to farm workers — a move that Finland has adopted.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada has authorized three influenza vaccines that could be used to protect against H5N1 avian flu.

Those vaccines are not currently available here, but Tam said public health officials are “very interested” in learning from Finland and are actively looking into the potential use of H5N1 vaccines as they monitor avian flu activity in Canada.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices