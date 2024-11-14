Have you experienced ageism? B.C.’s seniors advocate wants to hear about it

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s seniors advocate has launched a public survey to collect people’s experiences with ageism.

The advocate’s office says it wants to learn more about how ageism is affecting people’s daily lives, to better inform its future work.

The survey asks people if they believe ageism is an issue in the province, if they have been directly impacted by it, and if so, to provide a description of their experience.

5:29 Ageism in the workplace

Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt told Global News discrimination based on age can take many forms.

Story continues below advertisement

“It can be anything from how they access transportation to accessing health care, to housing, to their income, and to social services,” he said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“And it definitely includes how they relate to other people in their lives, if they still feel socially included in the world around them.”

Levitt said his office wants to hear from as many British Columbians as possible, and that thousands of people have already responded.

You can access the survey on the Office of the Seniors Advocate’s website.

The survey closes on Dec. 13.