Health

Have you experienced ageism? B.C.’s seniors advocate wants to hear about it

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 14, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
B.C. seniors advocate launches survey on ageism in province
WATCH: How much of a problem is ageism in B.C.? That's the focus of a new survey launched by our seniors advocate. Dan Levitt talks about what they are trying to discover and how they might be able to help.
British Columbia’s seniors advocate has launched a public survey to collect people’s experiences with ageism.

The advocate’s office says it wants to learn more about how ageism is affecting people’s daily lives, to better inform its future work.

The survey asks people if they believe ageism is an issue in the province, if they have been directly impacted by it, and if so, to provide a description of their experience.

Ageism in the workplace

Seniors Advocate Dan Levitt told Global News discrimination based on age can take many forms.

“It can be anything from how they access transportation to accessing health care, to housing, to their income, and to social services,” he said.

“And it definitely includes how they relate to other people in their lives, if they still feel socially included in the world around them.”

Levitt said his office wants to hear from as many British Columbians as possible, and that thousands of people have already responded.

You can access the survey on the Office of the Seniors Advocate’s website.

The survey closes on Dec. 13.

