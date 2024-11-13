Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference in Lethbridge focuses on critical thinking

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of knowledge keepers, Elders, educators and instructors from across the expansive Blackfoot Territory attended the Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference, hosted by the Peigan Board of Education Society.

The conference took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre in Lethbridge.

Focused on the development of critical thinking in Nitsitapi youth and children, the agenda was packed full of keynote speakers, workshops, and activities.

