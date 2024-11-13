Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference in Lethbridge focuses on critical thinking

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 9:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference focuses on critical thinking'
Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference focuses on critical thinking
WATCH: The Peigan Board of Education Society Hosted a two-day event focused on developing critical thinking in Nitsitapi children and youth. Jordan Prentice tells us more about the 2024 Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of knowledge keepers, Elders, educators and instructors from across the expansive Blackfoot Territory attended the Blackfoot Confederacy Education Conference, hosted by the Peigan Board of Education Society.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The conference took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre in Lethbridge.

Focused on the development of critical thinking in Nitsitapi youth and children, the agenda was packed full of keynote speakers, workshops, and activities.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices