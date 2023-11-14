Menu

Education

Manitoba’s Mamahtawisiwin conference focuses on inclusive Indigenous education

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 5:06 pm
full-day kindergarten liz sandals schools ontario View image in full screen
Up to 800 attendees gathered in Winnipeg for the first-ever Mamahtawisiwin conference which focused on inclusive Indigenous education, Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare announced on Tuesday. . Phil Walter / Getty Images
Up to 800 attendees gathered in Winnipeg for the first-ever Mamahtawisiwin conference, which focused on inclusive Indigenous education, Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare announced on Tuesday.

“Every learner in Manitoba deserves the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or where they live,” said Altomare.

The conference otherwise known as a symposium takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday and focuses on understanding world views, values, identities, traditions, and contemporary lifestyles as well as providing an inclusive and culturally safe learning environment for all Manitoba students.

“Today’s symposium brings together Manitoba educators to share the work already being done and learn from each other, with the goal of supporting Indigenous learners and building respectful and inclusive learning communities,” said Altomare.

Participants will learn from and discuss Manitoba’s Indigenous education policy, entitled Mamàhtawisiwin: The Wonder We Are Born With. This framework supports First Nations, Métis and Inuit learners by helping Manitoba educators incorporate Indigenous languages, cultures and identities into their teaching to set up Indigenous students for success, the minister said.

“Our government is committed to working in partnership with Indigenous governments and communities,” said Altomare.

“Part of this work includes … creating an assistant deputy minister for Indigenous excellence in education, a role which will provide leadership and knowledge in developing inclusive, culturally-safe learning environments for Indigenous students across Manitoba.”

