Health

‘Nightmarish mistake’: SCO calls for investigation into botched Winnipeg surgery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 11:50 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'SCO calls for inquiry after man has wrong leg amputated'
SCO calls for inquiry after man has wrong leg amputated
An inquiry is being called for after the Southern Chiefs' Organization says a Manitoba man had the wrong leg amputated at Grace Hospital.
The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is calling for an investigation into a botched amputation at Grace Hospital in Winnipeg, in which a man from Bloodvein First Nation had the wrong leg removed.

Jason Kennedy went into hospital for an amputation of his right leg due to an infection, the SCO said, and came out of surgery with the left one removed below the knee.

“I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how traumatic and devastating this experience is for Mr. Kennedy and his family,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a statement.

“I call on the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and the provincial government to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this disturbing and nightmarish mistake when it comes to so-called patient care.”

Click to play video: 'Human rights tribunal to be told Canada is still failing First Nations kids'
Human rights tribunal to be told Canada is still failing First Nations kids

A Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson told Global Winnipeg on Tuesday that while the WRHA isn’t able to provide many specifics due to patient confidentiality, it is aware that the incident happened.

“We are aware of the incident and the distress it has caused the patient, their family and the care providers,” the spokesperson said.

“Members of the care team have personally met with the patient to offer their sincere apologies and to discuss next steps. The incident is currently under review by our patient safety team to identify potential system learning opportunities. The results of this review will be shared with the patient once complete.”

Daniels said the medical mistake is just another incident in a long line of systemic inequities when it comes to First Nations people and health care.

“Mr. Kennedy deserved the best our health care system has to offer, including empathy and respect,” he said.

“The patient safety review that is now underway can do little to make up for this grave error. My hope is that it serves as motivation for meaningful systemic change in healthcare and that we all come together to truly improve health outcomes for First Nations’ citizens and all those living in Manitoba.”

Click to play video: 'Questions over systemic racism in health care'
Questions over systemic racism in health care
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

