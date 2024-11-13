Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener woman charged with impaired driving in fatal Markham crash

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted November 13, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'YRP gives Global News a firsthand look at crackdown on impaired driving'
YRP gives Global News a firsthand look at crackdown on impaired driving
RELATED: YRP gives Global News a firsthand look at crackdown on impaired driving – Apr 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 42-year-old woman from Kitchener has been arrested and charged in relation to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Markham Monday night.

York Regional Police (YRP) say at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 7 east of Reesor Road. Police say a sport utility vehicle (SUV) crossed the centre lane striking a hatchback travelling in the opposite direction.

The posted speed limit along that stretch of Highway 7 is 60 km/hr.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 68-year-old driver of the hatchback suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger of the hatchback was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV driver was arrested and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Carolyn Nielsen has been charged with impaired operation cause death, dangerous operation cause death, impaired operation cause bodily harm, and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators with YRP are seeking witnesses and are appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to come forward.

Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 ext, 7704. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at http://www.1800222tips.com.

Sponsored content

AdChoices