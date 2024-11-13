Kitchener woman charged with impaired driving in fatal Markham crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old woman from Kitchener has been arrested and charged in relation to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Markham Monday night.

York Regional Police (YRP) say at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 7 east of Reesor Road. Police say a sport utility vehicle (SUV) crossed the centre lane striking a hatchback travelling in the opposite direction.

The posted speed limit along that stretch of Highway 7 is 60 km/hr.

The 68-year-old driver of the hatchback suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger of the hatchback was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The SUV driver was arrested and transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Carolyn Nielsen has been charged with impaired operation cause death, dangerous operation cause death, impaired operation cause bodily harm, and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Investigators with YRP are seeking witnesses and are appealing to anyone who has not yet spoken to police and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to come forward.

Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 ext, 7704. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or provide a tip online at http://www.1800222tips.com.