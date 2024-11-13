Menu

Share

Sports

NHL adds former Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland to hockey ops department as consultant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2024 9:59 am
RELATED VIDEO (From June 2024): Just days after losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday that general manager Ken Holland will not have his contract extended – Jun 27, 2024
Former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has joined the NHL’s hockey operations department as a consultant.

The league announced the new role for the Hockey Hall of Famer in a release Tuesday.

Holland spent 27 years as an NHL general manager, including 22 in Detroit.

Former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has joined the NHL's hockey operations department as a consultant.Holland speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Former Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has joined the NHL’s hockey operations department as a consultant.Holland speaks at a press conference in Edmonton on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

He helped the Red Wings win a Stanley Cup title as an assistant GM in 1997, then three more (1998, 2002, 2008) after being promoted to the GM role.

He spent the previous five seasons as president of hockey operations and GM of the Oilers, helping the team reach the Stanley Cup final last season. He agreed to part ways with the club when his contract expired after the Cup final.

Holland, from Vernon, B.C., was part of Canada’s management team for its gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Olympic Winter Games and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2020.

“We are delighted to welcome Ken to NHL hockey operations, where he will provide invaluable insight from his decades in the game as a player, scout and executive, ” NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said in a release.

“He offers unmatched expertise in a wide range of areas.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

