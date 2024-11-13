Hope House Guelph expects busy year for holiday gift initiative

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the time of year for giving in the Royal City.

Hope House Guelph’s Affordable Holiday Gift Market wants to ensure no one goes without.

Jaya James, executive director of Hope House, said they anticipate a busy year.

“Last year we had just shy of 4,500 gifts go through the gift market. We think we’ll be somewhere in a similar range this year,” James said.

Residents can buy gifts using the program’s pay-what-you-can model as collections start on Nov. 18.

She said it’s really a great opportunity for individuals who are unable to access some of the other markets available in Guelph, including the Adopt-a-Family program and the Salvation Army’s Hamper program, to be able to access some gifts.

Hope House’s holiday market opened in 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic. The market has been running in place of the annual Christmas hamper program, which ended in 2017.

James said they discovered how much the initiative encourages people to connect with family and friends over the holidays.

Last year, she said one market participant told them they had the opportunity to give their niece a gift at family gatherings.

James said they bring out new gifts every day and each adult is able to select three items. The most popular items include hygiene products, like shampoos and perfumes.

“All programs are fantastic in the city of Guelph, and we’re so excited that our community is such a generous community,” she said.

Gift collection runs for the last two weeks of November. Then, market squads are set up alphabetically by last name and they will go shopping throughout the week in December.

The market will open Dec. 2, and gifts will be distributed until the 12th. James said once the market ends, Hope House will reach out to other local programs still running that might have a shortfall of gifts due to lots of demand within the city.

She said their ultimate goal is to ensure everyone feels like they can participate in the holidays.

“For us, this is a way to add joy to people’s lives and helping them to connect with their friends because who doesn’t want to spend time with family and friends that are close to them?” she said.

Volunteers are also needed.

James said you can sign up on Hope House’s website.