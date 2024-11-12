Winnipeg organizations need donations need to fill the gap this winter

Send this page to someone via email

Winter’s chill hits hard, and for many in our community, finding warmth and shelter is a daily struggle.

Winnipeg organizations like Wahbung Abinoonjiiag and Main Street Project are stepping up to help, but people who help others need support too.

“It could be small things from cleaning supplies to hygiene supplies to pillows, blankets, jackets,” says Fedja Redzepovic, manager of housing at Wahbung Abinoonjiiag.

“You name it, everything that you and I have at home that we take for granted… Most of the families that we work with, they just don’t.”

For those living on the streets, this support is a lifeline. And as winter sets in, donations of all forms and sizes can make a difference.

“Every day we get help, and we are very thankful,” says Marcel Hudson, a beneficiary of Wahbung Abinoonjiiag’s ongoing support. “They see how much we are out here every day.”

But the dangers of winter go beyond just staying warm. Exposure can lead to serious health problems such as frostbite and hypothermia.

“They can lose a finger and we’ve definitely seen that happen,” says Cindy Titus from Main Street Project. “Donations are so important for our staff and the community that we serve”

Wahbung Abinoonjiiag offers more than just material goods. They provide a sense of hope.

“Somebody helped me when I had nothing,” says Clinton Mertens, a worker at Wahbung Abinoonjiiag. “So, I know what it feels like when you have nothing and you get that little bit of help and support. It’s huge.”

This year, Wahbung Abinoonjiiag, Main Street Project and others need donations to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay this winter. Every donation makes a difference, and can help keep someone and their family safe and well.