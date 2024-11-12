Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jelly Roll to croon for Canadian concertgoers in Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. View image in full screen
Jelly Roll performs during CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fresh off earning his first No. 1 album on Billboard’s top 200 albums chart, country star Jelly Roll has announced he will be performing in a number of Canadian cities in 2025.

“CANADA! I’m so excited to announce that The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour is headed your way soon!” the 39-year-old singer posted on X on Tuesday.

Jelly Roll’s Canadian dates will also feature Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator and see him perform in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Laval and Quebec City in March.

Click to play video: 'Josh Ross on his new single and hitting the road with Nickelback'
Josh Ross on his new single and hitting the road with Nickelback

More concert details are available on the singer’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll’s latest album, Beautifully Broken, hit No. 1 last month after moving 161,000 units in its first week. In September, the singer behind the hit song “Son of a Sinner” performed on the 50th season premiere of the popular sketch comedy TV program Saturday Night Live.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While Jelly Roll has been playing a number of sold-out shows across the United States this year, in September he performed at a unique venue: the Oregon State Penitentiary.

Social media posts showed him singing a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” at the prison and signing autographs for inmates.

Trending Now

“I am a firm believer that if we commit crimes we should do our time and be held accountable for our actions, but I also believe that every human deserves love no matter how bad of a decision they have made,” Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram.

Jelly Roll has said he wrote his first song while he was incarcerated when he was younger.

The Tennessee native’s real name is Jason DeFord. He began his musical career as a rapper before becoming a country musician. His lyrics often address his troubled past and addiction.

— with files from The Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate'
Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices