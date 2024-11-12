Jelly Roll to croon for Canadian concertgoers in Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour

Send this page to someone via email

Fresh off earning his first No. 1 album on Billboard’s top 200 albums chart, country star Jelly Roll has announced he will be performing in a number of Canadian cities in 2025.

“CANADA! I’m so excited to announce that The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour is headed your way soon!” the 39-year-old singer posted on X on Tuesday.

Jelly Roll’s Canadian dates will also feature Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator and see him perform in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, London, Laval and Quebec City in March.

More concert details are available on the singer’s website.

Jelly Roll’s latest album, Beautifully Broken, hit No. 1 last month after moving 161,000 units in its first week. In September, the singer behind the hit song “Son of a Sinner” performed on the 50th season premiere of the popular sketch comedy TV program Saturday Night Live.

While Jelly Roll has been playing a number of sold-out shows across the United States this year, in September he performed at a unique venue: the Oregon State Penitentiary.

Social media posts showed him singing a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” at the prison and signing autographs for inmates.

“I am a firm believer that if we commit crimes we should do our time and be held accountable for our actions, but I also believe that every human deserves love no matter how bad of a decision they have made,” Jelly Roll wrote on Instagram.

Jelly Roll has said he wrote his first song while he was incarcerated when he was younger.

The Tennessee native’s real name is Jason DeFord. He began his musical career as a rapper before becoming a country musician. His lyrics often address his troubled past and addiction.

— with files from The Associated Press