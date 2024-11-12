Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Inexplicable’: Quebec officer given 15-day suspension for throwing away part of victim’s skull

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2024 4:03 pm
1 min read
An administrative judge with the police ethics tribunal found that Sgt. Sébastien Plouffe's misconduct was 'inexplicable and unjustifiable.'. View image in full screen
An administrative judge with the police ethics tribunal found that Sgt. Sébastien Plouffe's misconduct was 'inexplicable and unjustifiable.'. CMU/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec provincial police officer has been suspended for 15 days without pay after throwing part of a young motorcycle accident victim’s skull into a ravine in 2021.

An administrative judge with the police ethics tribunal found that Sgt. Sébastien Plouffe’s misconduct was “inexplicable and unjustifiable,” but nevertheless upheld the sentence that had been jointly recommended by the officer and the ethics board investigator.

An agreed statement of facts included in the decision states that the victim’s mother found a piece of her son’s skull while searching for his cellphone at the site where he had died four days earlier in the province’s Outaouais region.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Plouffe responded to her 911 call and collected the remains, but after being criticized by the mother over police handling of the scene, he drove a few kilometres away and threw the skull part into a ravine. He also later lied on a report of his activities.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The ethics investigator and the officer had recommended suspensions of 10 and 15 days for two infractions, to be served concurrently, but the mother challenged the penalty on the grounds that it wasn’t severe enough.

Administrative Judge Benoit Mc Mahon agreed in his Nov. 4 written decision that the sentence was too lenient, but he said the tribunal could only overturn a joint recommendation in cases when a penalty is so unreasonable that it’s contrary to public interest and could bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices