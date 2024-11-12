Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Coroner’s inquest begins into death of man shot by police at Nanaimo ferry terminal

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted November 12, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police shooting kills one at Nanaimo ferry terminal'
Police shooting kills one at Nanaimo ferry terminal
WATCH: A shocking sight for travellers at the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo, where police opened fire and killed a carjacking suspect. Kylie Stanton reports – May 8, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A coroner’s inquest began Tuesday into the death of a man shot by RCMP at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay ferry terminal more than six years ago.

RCMP officers shot 39-year-old Jerry Robert Smallwood, also known as Jer Wood, multiple times after he got out of his vehicle and raised a gun outside the terminal in May 2018.

Mounties were trying to arrest Smallwood in connection with a violent carjacking in Penticton.

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, later determined Smallwood had also shot himself.

Click to play video: 'Questions about fatal police shooting in Surrey'
Questions about fatal police shooting in Surrey

On Tuesday, the inquest heard from Smallwood’s mother Sharon, who testified her son had gotten into street drugs after being prescribed a powerful opioid for a back injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“He would no longer come home because, we believe, he wanted to hide his addiction from us,” she told the inquest.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She further testified that her son had intended to shoot his drug dealer, and that “if he was going to lose his life, he was going to take the drug dealer with him.”

The day before Woods’ death, police found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Vernon.

Smallwood was later spotted in Penticton, where he allegedly carjacked a Pontiac Vibe, the same vehicle RCMP stopped getting off the ferry in Nanaimo.

Smallwood’s mother testified that he had told his girlfriend he would not go to jail and that “the police are going to have to shoot me, they are going to have to kill me.”

Coroners’ inquests are fact-finding exercises that cannot assign blame or determine legal responsibility.

The coroner’s jury, however, can make recommendations to prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices