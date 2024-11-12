Nova Scotia Liberals allege PC campaign used Tim Hortons gift cards to buy votes

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Liberals have filed a complaint with the provincial elections agency, alleging a Progressive Conservative candidate’s campaign engaged in “vote-buying” by giving away Tim Hortons gift cards at a drive-thru.

The Liberal party says a campaign worker for Tory candidate Susan Corkum-Greek handed out gift cards to people in line at a Lunenburg, N.S., drive-thru on Saturday while Corkum-Greek was stationed at the other end greeting patrons and requesting their support.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston said he was unsure if the gift cards had been handed out but it had “possibly” taken place.

Houston says it wouldn’t be unusual for political events to provide coffee and doughnuts, and handing out gift cards “might be a spin on that” — adding that he’ll wait to see what Elections Nova Scotia has to say.

The party leader says he wasn’t at the drive-thru Saturday, but he was in Lunenburg later in the day knocking on doors.

Elections Nova Scotia confirmed the receipt of the official complaint, and a spokesperson says the agency is investigating.

Nova Scotians go to the polls on Nov. 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.