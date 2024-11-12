Calgary Flames forward Anthony Mantha to undergo season-ending knee surgery

See more sharing options

Calgary Flames right-winger Anthony Mantha will miss the rest of the NHL season with a knee injury, the team announced Monday.

Mantha will undergo anterior cruciate ligament surgery on Thursday after getting hurt in Calgary’s 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Mantha, 30, signed a one-year, US$3.5-million deal with the Flames on July 1 and put up four goals and three assists in 13 appearances this season.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save against Calgary Flames’ Anthony Mantha (39) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The six-foot-five, 234-pound forward from Longueuil, Que., was originally selected 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 draft.

He’s played for the Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights, amassing 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) over 507 regular-season games.

Earlier Monday, the Flames recalled winger Adam Klapka from the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

Klapka has three goals, two assists and 22 penalty minutes in five games with the Wranglers this season.