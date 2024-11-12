Menu

Sports

Calgary Flames forward Anthony Mantha to undergo season-ending knee surgery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2024 9:12 am
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Monday's game between the Flames and the Kings.
Calgary Flames right-winger Anthony Mantha will miss the rest of the NHL season with a knee injury, the team announced Monday.

Mantha will undergo anterior cruciate ligament surgery on Thursday after getting hurt in Calgary’s 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Mantha, 30, signed a one-year, US$3.5-million deal with the Flames on July 1 and put up four goals and three assists in 13 appearances this season.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save against Calgary Flames' Anthony Mantha (39) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) makes a save against Calgary Flames’ Anthony Mantha (39) during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The six-foot-five, 234-pound forward from Longueuil, Que., was originally selected 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 draft.

He’s played for the Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights, amassing 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) over 507 regular-season games.

Earlier Monday, the Flames recalled winger Adam Klapka from the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

Klapka has three goals, two assists and 22 penalty minutes in five games with the Wranglers this season.

Flames GM Craig Conroy on new young talent, expectations for the season
© 2024 The Canadian Press

