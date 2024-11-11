Menu

Canada

Nationwide photography series honours Canadian veterans through portraits

By Ella Macdonald Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'National photo series honours Canadian veterans ahead of Remembrance Day'
National photo series honours Canadian veterans ahead of Remembrance Day
A portrait sitting was held in Bedford, Nova Scotia on Saturday to honour those who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces. The series' photographer says he wanted to give veterans the appreciation they deserve. As Ella Macdonald reports, the 'Honour Country Sacrifice' project amplifies diversity, while celebrating those who dedicated their lives to Canadian freedom.
A portrait sitting was held in Bedford, N.S. on Saturday to honour those who served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The series, ‘Honour Country Sacrifice,’ aims to give veterans the appreciation they deserve, according to photographer Trevor Godinho.

Godinho’s project amplifies diversity, while celebrating those who dedicated their lives to Canadian freedom, whether it be overseas or at home.

Throughout his career, Godinho has photographed celebrities like Michael Douglas, Jennifer Aniston, Al Pacino — the list goes on — but he says he got into photography to do something meaningful.

“I always felt like I wanted to say thank you,” Godinho says. “But also, to make sure these amazing Canadian stories aren’t lost.”

Veterans say when they’re in front of Godinho’s lens, it’s like they represent all veterans for that moment in time.

Watch the video above for the full story.

