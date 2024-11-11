Gallery at Military Museums captures realities of war

Send this page to someone via email

A quiet corner in Calgary’s The Military Museums is now home to a powerful new art exhibit that brings the hidden stories of war to life.

Located in the University of Calgary’s Founders’ Gallery, the exhibit features the haunting work of Canadian war artist Bill MacDonnell and commemorates those who’ve served across generations.

Called a “hidden gem” by curator Dick Averns, the Founders Gallery might be easy to overlook.

But for those who venture inside, the exhibit offers an unforgettable experience of war’s emotional toll and historical weight.

Averns curated one of the gallery’s two featured exhibits, showcasing MacDonnell’s paintings that bear witness to the devastation of conflicts from Bosnia to Afghanistan.

For Averns, MacDonnell’s work is a reminder of “cultural amnesia”— the tendency to forget the deep scars of history if they aren’t actively remembered.

“Bill’s art allows us to see what might otherwise go unseen,” says Averns, himself inspired to become a war artist after following MacDonnell’s example.

Retired lieutenant-colonel Bill Bewick, who accompanied MacDonnell on a mission to the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s, curated the gallery’s second exhibit, Far From Home.

This collection commemorates the 110th anniversary of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, spanning from the regiment’s beginnings in 1914 to the present.

“These artists have been involved in these things. They’ve seen it, they’ve smelled it, they’ve heard it and they’ve experienced it,” says Bewick, who also has work displayed in the gallery.

Both exhibits will be on display until Feb. 17, 2025, providing an opportunity for the public to honour the sacrifices made by Canadian military personnel.