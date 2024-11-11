Crowd brave rain to honour veterans at Fredericton Remembrance Day ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

Not even the soggy weather could discourage the hundreds of people who came to the cenotaph in downtown Fredericton to pay their respects this Remembrance Day.

Tom Matheson, who was in the crowd, says an hour in the rain is nothing compared to the sacrifices made by Canadian veterans.

“They put up with a lot worse than this. They didn’t have umbrellas or anything and they stayed,” he said.

The ceremony in New Brunswick’s capital city serves as the official provincial ceremony and includes a parade down Queen Street.

Cadets, police and Canadian Armed Forces members alike stood in the rain, quietly observing. Dave Richards says he attends the ceremony every year.

“It’s extremely important. I’ve never missed one. I’ve never missed one since I was a kid,” he said.

For more on today’s ceremony, watch the video above.