Canada

Crowd brave rain to honour veterans at Fredericton Remembrance Day ceremony

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rainy Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton draws crowd'
Rainy Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton draws crowd
WATCH: A few hundred people braved the pouring rain to attend Fredericton’s Remembrance Day ceremony. As Silas Brown reports, many were glad to withstand the poor weather to honour the sacrifices made by the country’s soldiers.
Not even the soggy weather could discourage the hundreds of people who came to the cenotaph in downtown Fredericton to pay their respects this Remembrance Day.

Tom Matheson, who was in the crowd, says an hour in the rain is nothing compared to the sacrifices made by Canadian veterans.

“They put up with a lot worse than this. They didn’t have umbrellas or anything and they stayed,” he said.

The ceremony in New Brunswick’s capital city serves as the official provincial ceremony and includes a parade down Queen Street.

Cadets, police and Canadian Armed Forces members alike stood in the rain, quietly observing. Dave Richards says he attends the ceremony every year.

“It’s extremely important. I’ve never missed one. I’ve never missed one since I was a kid,” he said.

For more on today’s ceremony, watch the video above.

