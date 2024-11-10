Menu

Canada

Port workers’ union accuses BC Maritime Employers Association of ending talks early

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
A labour dispute continues to paralyze cargo shipping at British Columbia ports, and the union for locked-out workers is accusing employers of abruptly ending contract talks early.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Local 514 says the BC Maritime Employers Association ended federally mandated talks with a mediator less than an hour after they began late Saturday afternoon.

The employers association said in an evening statement each side met separately with a mediator in Vancouver, but that there was “no progress made.”

At this time, no further negotiations are scheduled.

The two sides were slated to meet for three days to try to break a deadlock that has left more than 700 unionized port supervisors locked out since Monday.

The workers have been without a contract since March 2023.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

