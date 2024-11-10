Port workers’ union accuses BC Maritime Employers Association of ending talks early

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A labour dispute continues to paralyze cargo shipping at British Columbia ports, and the union for locked-out workers is accusing employers of abruptly ending contract talks early.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Local 514 says the BC Maritime Employers Association ended federally mandated talks with a mediator less than an hour after they began late Saturday afternoon.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The employers association said in an evening statement each side met separately with a mediator in Vancouver, but that there was “no progress made.”

At this time, no further negotiations are scheduled.

The two sides were slated to meet for three days to try to break a deadlock that has left more than 700 unionized port supervisors locked out since Monday.

The workers have been without a contract since March 2023.