Lifestyle

Recipe: UOVO – Spinach ricotta and brown butter maple reduction

By Chef de Cuisine Jo Hognestad, C|Prime Special to Global News
Posted November 10, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Make this UOVO dish at home and impress your guests! View image in full screen
Make this UOVO dish at home and impress your guests!. C|Prime
UOVO – Spinach Ricotta + Brown Butter Maple Reduction

 

½ cup of Ricotta cheese

1 cup of raw spinach

2 cloves garlic

½ onion

1 pinch nutmeg

1 lemon juice and zest

Salt and pepper to taste

Sautee your onion and garlic until softened. Add your spinach and cook until wilted down. In a blender add your lemon juice / zest , salt, pepper, nutmeg, and ricotta and blend until smooth.

Add your spinach mixture and continue to blend until smooth.

Sauce : 

1 stick ( ¼ lb) butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

5-10 leaves of fresh sage

 

Add your butter to a medium-sized pot. Once your butter has melted turn your heat to medium and gently create a brown butter. Once your butter is at a dark brown color add your sage and remove it from the heat.

Let the butter and sage mixture cool down then add your maple syrup and red wine vinegar. Mix well before serving.

Editor’s Note: this recipe has been updated to remove mention of an ingredient in the title that was not in the ingredients list.

