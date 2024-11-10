Call of the Wilde: Slumping Montreal Canadiens no match for Toronto Maple Leafs

With only four wins in their first 15 games, it has been an extremely discouraging start to the season for the Montreal Canadiens. One of their only four wins came against the Maple Leafs on opening night, so on Saturday, they met a foe in Toronto who had revenge on their minds.

The Leafs dominated start to finish dropping Montreal 4-1.

Wilde Horses

There has been so much underachieving this season offensively. There are perhaps two players on the entire team that are achieving beyond expectations – Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher.

Last season, many were speculating if it would be a good idea to buy out the remaining years of Gallagher’s contract. He finished with a flourish, and this year he has picked up where he left off.

In the second period, with the Canadiens held in single digits halfway through the game in shots, Gallagher parked in front of the net where the pain comes, as well as the goals. He batted a rebound out of the air for his seventh of the year in 15 games.

Gallagher finishing with close to 40 would be a miracle, but that’s what he is on pace for almost at the quarter mark of the season. Gallagher with a 30 goal season would even be a miracle. For now, marvel at the work rate that never falters no matter what the score and the mood on the bench. He refuses to be deterred.

Wilde Goats

Criticism is building against head coach Martin St. Louis. Fans and media are growing impatient for this young roster to learn how to win at the NHL level faster than is possible. The defencemen are especially feeling the heat of trying to cope with the speed of the NHL game.

While criticism of St. Louis seems out of line overall, there is a suggestion that could improve things for now, and perhaps in the long run.

It does not seem as if this group is ready for the hybrid system of defending. It’s a system where according to the location of the puck in the defending zone, the five will rotate between man-on-man and zone marking. What’s happening is they have not been able to adapt on the fly quickly or effectively enough.

St. Louis wants them to learn the hybrid because, in the long run, he believes they will be better players for it. This may well be true, but not all teams do actually use the hybrid. For example, last season, one of two of the finalists used it on their way to the last round for the Stanley Cup and the other didn’t.

Most of these Canadiens have played one or the other through their youth, and have not had to consider how to rotate on the fly. With so little experience for these blue liners, perhaps it makes sense to simply go zone coverage.

Zone coverage is especially easy for wingers who know to peel to the boards for the outlet pass when their own defenseman gains possession, and without possession, keep an eye on the attacking blueliner pinching. It’s easy defending for wingers. It’s a clear and easily defined role.

In this zone configuration, the defenseman also have an easier assignment with both monitoring their side of the net with a simple rotation behind the net and in front of the net depending on where the puck goes. Again, it’s an assignment they know. They’ve always done it this way.

The centre takes the high slot reading the game and assessing the gaps. Defined roles for everyone, and uncomplicated roles for everyone. Always.

As it is now, when the Canadiens are man-to-man, one player gets beaten, and no one comes to support. A perfect example was on the first goal as Josh Anderson was beaten by the Leafs defender Connor Timmins, then Timmins had a clear path to the net. On that error, in zone coverage, the centre would have been offering high slot support, so the path for Timmins wasn’t as clear and free for an easy goal.

On some shifts, it looks like some Canadiens are playing zone and others are man-on-man, when suddenly everyone is on the same side of the ice leaving the back door play, or pinching D wide open on the other side.

It’s clearly very messy. Add too many odd-man rushes given up, turnovers in the neutral zone, and you get the worst differential in the entire league.

These defenders are learning, but they are not this bad. It is time to halt the hybrid. Let them all handle an easier assignment. Go to zone defence for a little while, and see if things clean up. They honestly can’t get worse, so you have nothing to lose.

Most of these players have fewer than 150 games. Let’s not throw the most complicated defensive system in hockey at them just yet.

Wilde Cards

While the parent club is in disarray so far trying to bring in young players before they have enough experience, the minor league club is showing just how much depth there is organizationally in this rebuild.

The Laval Rocket are off to a roaring start. The Rocket are number one in the entire league with a .900 winning percentage on nine wins and only one loss. On Friday night, Luke Tuch scored with less than two minutes remaining, then Logan Mailloux had the deciding shot in the fourth round of the shootout to give Laval a 4-3 win in Belleville.

Mailloux is leading the club by dominating on defence, and scoring at a two points-per-game clip as well. Alex Barré-Boulet is also at ostensibly two points-per-game. Those two players did get a look with the big club, so the actual leading point getter on the club is Joshua Roy.

Credit to Roy for not regressing as so often happens after a surprising demotion. Most thought Roy would begin the season with Montreal, instead he has 12 points in 10 games for the Rocket. Owen Beck is also shining with nine points in ten games.

However, it isn’t the offence that is impressing fans of the American Hockey League. It’s the structure on defence that the team has under Pascal Vincent. This head coach has three decades of experience, including NHL coaching experience. He is getting the most out of a strong line-up.

Also exciting for the organization is the attendance and atmosphere at Place Bell. Having been there last week for a contest, it’s tremendous entertainment in Laval for a game. The fans are alive and excited and the venue has a buzz about it.

It took a long time to find a home for the AHL team. They’re alive and well finally.

