Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall in OT against the Calgary Flames

One of the surprises of the season has been the Calgary Flames, who seemed destined for the bottom when they began selling assets last season. However, Calgary has been a pleasant surprise. The Canadiens needed to respond after playing their worst hockey of the season.

It was an even game that went to overtime. Nick Suzuki lost his stick right off the opening face-off allowing Matt Coronato to score after seven seconds giving the Flames a 3-2 win.

Wilde Horses

The Canadiens didn’t score in the first period, but they had their best offensive 20 minutes this season. They poured 16 shots on Dustin Wolf, but couldn’t convert with a huge amount of chances.

The heightened offence was created by the line changes that saw Jake Evans finally get a chance at centre this season on the second trio. Evans was between Juraj Slafkovsky and Alex Newhook and the three of them were flying. Slafkovsky was particularly hungry around the net.

The top line was also strong with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach also getting chances. Dach seems to be gaining in confidence. He had a chance for a shot from 20 feet, but elected to break through two defenders. He ultimately failed to score, but it was a strong indicator he is feeling as if he can attempt more as he gains confidence with his knee.

A lot of the offence was keyed by Lane Hutson. He continues to be a spark plug all over the ice, as the Flames chased him around. Hutson’s passes are leading to outstanding chances, but it seems as if his teammates can’t convert his efforts. The conversion rate of his passes is low.

Considering the Canadiens were down 4-0 twice on consecutive Tuesdays in the first 10 minutes to the Rangers and Kraken, this Tuesday went considerably better in the opening 20.

The mark of a good team though is they can maintain that high energy for more than 20 minutes. The first two lines slowed down considerably, and it was the third line that finally scored. It was a power play marker as Brendan Gallagher slid it 5-hole to tie it at one after 36 minutes of play.

Evans continued his outstanding game in the third period leading a shorthanded rush. He showed outstanding patience on a 2-on-1 waiting for the defender to commit before sliding it over to Joel Armia. Montreal had its first lead.

The greatest point to take out of this contest is Evans made a second line come alive. It was Evans who dragged Newhook and Slafkovsky into the fight. It is the first big optimistic moment for the second line this year.

Wilde Goats

There have been quite a lot of bad defensive games for the Canadiens recently. In this one, they were able to keep the chances down, and the goalie Sam Montembeault with a chance to not look horrendous.

This was a good recovery game. Some had their best games of the season. Arber Xhekaj was strong. Mike Matheson was all around the puck. Christian Dvorak had his best game of the season, especially in the face-off circle.

There was so much good, after so much bad, so it’s a night off from pointing out how much experience these young players still need despite the ultimate result.

Wilde Cards

It’s interesting to examine a Flames-Canadiens match-up in November beyond the game on Tuesday night. The first-round draft pick the Canadiens will acquire from Calgary is finally going to be known as this season progresses.

In 2022, the Flames had a salary cap issue that led to them to not be able to afford Sean Monahan. The Canadiens took on the large Monahan contract in the most convoluted trade in league history. There were so many stipulations that the Florida Panthers were just as likely to give the Canadiens a first round pick as the Flames

After three years have gone by, with many conditions now removed, this trade is finally easier to understand than a Rubik’s cube. The Canadiens will get the Flames first rounder unless Calgary is drafting top-ten this year. If they are among the 10 worst teams, then the Canadiens will get the Panthers first rounder.

As a defending cup champion and already out of the gates with strength, the Canadiens certainly hope to not get Florida’s pick. That would be likely around the 26th to 32nd pick. The chance of acquiring a bona fide strong NHL player at that spot is only 35 percent.

Montreal wants the Calgary pick hoping that the Flames fall into a sweet spot of 11th to 16th worst team. Oddly, that means the Canadiens are hoping for Flames wins this season.

Calgary has gotten off to a solid and surprising start. They are 14th in the league. As a Canadiens fan, the logical choice would be to cheer the Flames on every chance you get, because they do not have the ability talent wise to be a top-team. Cheer for Calgary wins so they won’t fall into the bottom-ten of the draft.

It is possible that the Canadiens have two picks in the top-15 this year. That would be a fantastic coup as the rebuild continues.

Brian Wilde, a Montreal-based sports writer, brings you Call of the Wilde on globalnews.ca after each Canadiens game.