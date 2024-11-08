Menu

Canada

Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting in Orillia; officer injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2024 8:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Policing the police: What powers do civilian bodies have in Canada?'
Policing the police: What powers do civilian bodies have in Canada?
WATCH - Policing the police: What powers do civilian bodies have in Canada? – Jun 20, 2024
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a police shooting left a 26-year-old man dead in Orillia.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a fight at a residence just before 2 p.m. Thursday, with a man who was believed to have been involved found by officers nearby.

The Special Investigations Unit says one officer was stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

The agency says the officer fired their weapon, while another officer discharged a conducted energy weapon at some point.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital and a post-mortem is scheduled for Friday.

Ontario’s police watchdog handles cases involving police in which someone is killed or injured.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

