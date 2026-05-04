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Politics

Alberta separatists set to deliver thousands of signatures on petition for referendum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2026 8:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta’s separatist movement'
Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta’s separatist movement
WATCH: Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta's separatist movement
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A group of Alberta separatists gathering signatures to trigger a referendum on pulling the province out of Confederation is set to hand in its petition sheets Monday.

Mitch Sylvestre, the head of Stay Free Alberta, says it plans to deliver the thousands of names to Elections Alberta’s head office in Edmonton.

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More than a month ago, Sylvestre said the group had already collected much more than the approximate 178,000 signatures required since it started in January.

The question of separation could go on a provincewide ballot as early as October, as Premier Danielle Smith has said she would move forward if enough names are gathered and verified.

However, the petition could face another hurdle.

An Edmonton judge is expected to rule this week on a court challenge launched by a group of Alberta First Nations that say the petition violates treaty rights.

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